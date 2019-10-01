Improvised grenades, pipe bombs, blasting caps found in vacant Greenville Co. home by real estate agent

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said grenades, pipe bombs and multiple blasting caps were found in a vacant home Tuesday afternoon off of Old Georgia Road.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators and their hazardous device team responded to the home after a real estate agent found several suspicious items inside the home that had reportedly been vacant for about two years.

The hazardous device team found multiple improvised grenades, two pipe bombs — each approximately four inches long — and several blasting caps inside the home.

Sheriff’s Office officials said all of the items were rendered safe and deputies are wrapping up their investigation.

According to the release, investigators do believe that the items had been in the home for a significant amount of time.