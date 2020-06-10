1  of  2
HBO Max temporarily removes ‘Gone with the Wind’

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – HBO Max has pulled “Gone with the Wind” as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.

A spokesperson for the streaming service, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, said the movie is a product of its time, and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American Society.

“Gone with the Wind” is a love story set during the American Civil War.

The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it’s also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

HBO Max said when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context and a denouncement of those racial depictions.

