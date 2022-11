OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Rochester Highway.

Two vehicles hit each other head-on according to the coroner.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

