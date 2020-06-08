Heading to the polls? Helpful voting information here

(WSPA) – If you’re heading to the polls to vote in the Statewide Primaries, we’ve got plenty of helpful links and information to make your voting experience go smoothly.

On election day, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Are you registered to vote, but are unsure of your polling location? Click here to find your polling place. You will be directed to enter your first and last name, select your county and enter your date of birth.

To check to see if you are registered, click here. You will again be prompted to enter your first and last name, select your county you live in and enter your date of birth. If you need to update your voter registration information, click here.

To view your sample ballot for the statewide primaries, click here.

Before you get to your polling location, make sure you have ONE the following photo IDs:

A valid SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card this includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit



SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

US Passport

Federal Military ID includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card



Assistance will also be available for voters with disabilities at the polls. For more, click here.

Due to COVID-19, election officials are taking extra steps to make sure the voting process for voters, poll managers and volunteers remains safe.

The following procedures are in place for election day:

Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training, supplies to allow for social distancing and clean surfaces in the polling place

Managers will be wearing masks, face shields and gloves

Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations

Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers

Some polling places have been relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Check you polling place here.

Bring your Photo ID or registration card if you do not have a Photo ID

Wear a face mask if you have one. Masks are NOT required

Bring your own pen for signing the poll list

Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least 6-feet away from others

Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers, instead of handing it to them

Voters will be given a cotton swab so voters can make selections on the touchscreen

Be patient and understanding at the polls.

For more voting information, visit scvotes.org.