Easley, S.C. (WSPA)- If you’re looking for a way to get a full daily serving of fruits and vegetables, juicing could be a good option. Julian Earle at Good Vibes Juice Bar said the juice they serve is made solely of fruits and vegetables.

They use ingredients like pineapple, apples, cucumbers, carrots to serve a sweet and nutritious product for customers. The store also sells other items like Acai bowls and avocado toast.

Good Vibes offers a 1-3 day juice cleanse where customers consume one juice every two or so hours to release harmful toxins and restore nutrients to the body.

Starting Jan 10-13 Good Vibes will offer a $20 off the 3 day juice cleanse only. You can order online, call (864) 644-8558 or visit their website and mention you saw them on WSPA 7 News.

Visit Good Vibes Juice Bar at 405 West Main Street Suite B Easley, S.C. or online at goodvibesjuicebar.com