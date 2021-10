A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Health Force will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and rapid COVID-19 testing on Saturday in Spartanburg.

The event will be at the Bethlehem Center at 397 Highland Avenue from noon until 2 p.m.

According to Health Force officials, they will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine.

You can make an appointment by clicking here or calling 1 (844) 579-1500, but no appointment is necessary.