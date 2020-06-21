Health officials announce 907 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Health officials in South Carolina announced 907 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of coronavirus, and 9 additional confirmed deaths.

There are currently 692 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to DHEC.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 24,661, probable cases to 32, confirmed deaths to 653, and zero probable deaths.

Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chester (1), Colleton (1), Florence (2), and Richland (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (7), Anderson (18), Bamberg (6), Beaufort (41), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (7), Charleston (109), Cherokee (2), Chester (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (2), Colleton (10), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (34), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (18), Greenville (133), Greenwood (18), Horry (115), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (9), Laurens (18), Lee (3), Lexington (43), Marion (5), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (26), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (35), Richland (33), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (19), Sumter (14), Union (4), Williamsburg (4), York (31)

The number of new probable case is listed below.

Colleton (1)