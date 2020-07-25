Health officials confirm 1,368 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 1,368 new confirmed cases and twelve new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 74 additional confirmed deaths and eight new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 79,674, probable cases to 334, confirmed deaths to 1,412, and 53 probable deaths.

As of Friday, a total of 690,650 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,202 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.0%.

Since Wednesday, hospitals have actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for proving bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system. At this time, DHEC is aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, they will resume effort to provide daily data reports.

As background, the CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.