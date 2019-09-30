Health officials create survey for those who attended NC Mountain State Fair amid Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The North Carolina Division of Public Health is surveying people who attended the NC Mountain State Fair in Fletcher, N.C. between Sept. 6 through Sept. 15.

According to a news release, NCDPH officials are surveying everyone, including those who did not become ill, as a way to help investigators understand the outbreak and to help prevent another one.

Officials said the answers of the survey will be kept confidential and will be used for public health purposes only.

The survey is said to take less than five minutes and every person in a household that attended the fair is asked to complete a survey.

Take the survey by clicking here.

According to the release, as of Monday there were 20 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Henderson County. See the current count updates here.

Anyone who attended the fair and anyone who is sick with symptoms of the disease is asked to see their health care provider.

If you have questions about Legionnaires’ disease, call the Public Health Hotline at 828-694-4040 or visit hendersoncountync.gov/health.