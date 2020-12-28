Health officials encourage holiday travelers to test for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Health officials are worried about a spike in COVID-19 cases after millions traveled for the Christmas holiday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that as of Saturday, December 26th, 21.6 percent tested positive for the virus out of 14,427 test results.

SC DHEC reported that it expects 88.8 percent of those who test positive state to recover.

As those in SC wait for an update on these numbers, DHEC health officials are worried a spike in COVID-19 cases is coming after millions traveled for the Christmas holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates near 1.7 million people across the country boarded planes between Friday, December 25th to Saturday, December 26th.

Earlier this month, AAA predicted up to 84.5 million Americans could travel in some way from December 23rd to January 3rd.

Health officials continue to recommend postponing travel and staying home. However, if you do travel, they suggest getting tested before and after your trip and quarantining.

SC DHEC sponsored testing is free, does not require insurance and officials say results are available within 72 hours.