Health officials report first vape-related death in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have reported the South Carolina’s first death associated with vaping.

They say the individual was recently diagnosed with a lung injury associated with e-cigarette or vaping product use.

The patient was a resident in the Upstate, was 65 or older and was reported to have underlying health conditions, officials reported. 

“Through this national investigation, the CDC has identified Vitamin E acetate as a possible common factor in reported cases,” DHEC physician Anna-Kathryn Rye Burch, M.D. said. “Until we know more, we recommend that everyone considers refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products.”

Vitamin E acetate serves as a thickening agent for the oil used in some e-cigarettes.

More than 40 deaths have been reported nationwide. South Carolina currently has 35 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung injury.

