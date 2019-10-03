Health safety and security measures taken ahead of Fall for Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Fall for Greenville will attract thousands from all over The Upstate to enjoy food, music, and fun all over the downtown area. But, there’s a lot of work that goes into making the festival safe for everyone who attends.

Organizers have two main focuses to make sure Fall for Greenville is fun for everyone, health safety and security.

“It’s exciting to see this many people participating and get to experience what we have everyday here,” said board chair Tony McGuirt.

As McGuirt explains, there’s a lot that goes in behind the scenes to make that fun possible. The first thing that needs to go right is the food.

“We already are required to meet DHEC standards, meet service standards as well as liability insurance,” said McGuirt.

Food vendors have already gone through a meeting with DHEC on all the health regulations. John Makkas of Gyro’s Greek Restaurant says it’s not much different than catering an event.

“We just have be sure that everyone is wearing gloves and changing everything out our wash stations need to be taken care of our grey water needs to be stored correctly,” said Makkas. “You get ready, you prepare, you transport correctly and it all works out.”

It’s a bit easier for someone like Suzanne Keim who is with Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop.

“We will take precautions to make sure those items stay at room temperature. If fall has not yet arrived,” said Keim.

Fall for Greenville will feature nearly 50 food vendors and trucks as well as live music and tons of family fun.

The second thing that organizers want to perfect is the security of the event. They’re working with the Greenville Police Department to patrol the event.

“You will see officers in uniform but there will also be officers who are plain clothes as well,” said McGuirt.

McGuirt says he’s confident they’ve taken all steps to keep those attending Fall for Greenville safe.

“We have a great relationship with Greenville’s police and fire, so from a safety perspective we feel good.”

In addition to the Greenville Police Department there will also be a private security team on site as well.

Fall for Greenville kicks off on Thursday.