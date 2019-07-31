526 teeth removed from mouth of boy with rare medical condition

Health

by: CBS Newspath / Reuters

Posted: / Updated:

CHENNAI, INDIA (CBS Newspath) – A 7-year-old boy in India had 526 teeth removed from his mouth, doctors said Wednesday.

The boy had been complaining of swelling on the right side of his lower jaw since the age of three.

Surgeons found a large growth containing multiple hard structures within the jaw.

Doctors said that this was a unique medical case and a first-of-its-kind. The rare lesion with teeth has been confirmed as a ‘compound composite odontoma.’

In a similar case in 2014, 232 teeth were removed from the mouth of a teen in Mumbai.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store