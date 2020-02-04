CDC: Estimated 19m+ flu-related illnesses over 3 months

(CNN) — The CDC has released new preliminary data about the impact of the current flu season.
The agency estimates that — between October and the end of January — there were between 19-and 26-million flu-related illnesses in the US and up to 25,000 deaths.
The CDC has a couple of warnings about this data.
It’s preliminary and there may be even more cases.
Also, these are estimated ranges that were calculated using weekly surveillance data along with data from prior seasons.
- Package labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’ leads to Florida arrests
- Help find teen missing from Greenville Co.
- Help authorities find NC escaped inmate, wife with reported ties to Oconee Co.
- The Pink Unicorn: A New One-Woman Show
- Foxcroft Wine Co. stops by to talk about chocolate and wine pairing