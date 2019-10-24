Community rallies behind Upstate nurse practitioner with breast cancer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 7 News spoke with an Upstate woman who was recently diagnosed.

Becky Williams, 39, has spent a good portion of her life helping others who battle with their health, but, now, she’s on the fighting side herself.

7 News spoke with the nurse practitioner and learned how she’s not only fighting cancer, but fighting to raise awareness, too.

“It was pretty overwhelming. Not only for me, but my family,” Williams said.

Having spent about 20 years in the medical field, Becky Williams has a heart for helping others. She never imagined she’d be the one needing help.

“You think ‘What about my daughter?’ You want to see your family and your daughter grow up,” she said. “Financial and worrying about how I’m going to take care of this.”

But Williams’ family, friends and former patients have already been showing their support on social media, ordering bracelets with encouraging words, and selling t-shirts to help cover medical expenses.

“Becky is one of the reasons I’m here today,” a former patient, Matthew Scruggs, said. “That’s why I’m here for her.”

“She knows that I’m by her side and supporting her,” her daughter, Bailee Williams, said.

Luckily for Becky Williams, her cancer was caught early, thanks to an early screening.

“Six more months and we would be having a different conversation,” she said.

Becky Williams told 7 News she did the screening after seeing the outcome for others who hadn’t.

“I did have a patient who had skipped because she thought she was okay,” she said. “Later, she had stage four.”

“About one in eight women will get diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their life,” Becky Williams’ doctor and friend, Brandi Hardin, said. “This year, 250,000 women are going to be diagnosed with an invasive breast cancer, and probably 50,000 additional women with a non-invasive breast cancer.”

That’s why Becky Williams promotes early screening.

“It takes a couple hours out of your time, but it could save you a lifetime,” she said.

And Becky Williams now has a message for anyone who may be fighting a similar battle.

“For anybody going through it, attitude means a lot. Your attitude goes a long way,” she said. “So, I’m trying to keep my head up, and just having faith and hope that it will go okay.”

If you’d like to show Becky Williams your support by ordering a shirt, click here.