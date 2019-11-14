Every 15 minutes, someone in the US dies of antibiotic-resistant superbug

(WSPA/CNN Newsource) – Superbugs are already scary and now even more are becoming drug resistant and killing more people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report that every 15 minutes, someone in the United States dies of a superbug that has outsmarted antibiotics.

That’s about 35,000 deaths each year.

Five drug-resistant superbugs are now on the CDC’s Urgent Threat list.

That’s two more than the last time the agency released a report on antibiotic resistance in 2013.

The good news is that superbug infections in hospitals are down.

The bad news is that dangerous infections caught elsewhere have increased.

Frail, elderly people are typically at risk, but health experts say anyone can face a deadly risk.

The new report says the answer to these drug-resistant superbugs is to look for ways to keep infections from happening in the first place and doctors should only be prescribing antibiotics when necessary.