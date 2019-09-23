Fall is here and so are allergies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – People around the Upstate have started feeling the affects of Fall allergens.

Pollen from trees, grass and weeds can travel in the air for miles which can cause the body to react.

Allergy Partners of the Foothills Dr. Jaime Lagos said 30% of the population deals with allergies.

Allergies can cause symptoms such as itching, sneezing, congestion and drainage, according to Dr. Lagos. He also mentioned allergies can cause itchy and watery eyes.

Dr. Lagos said some allergens trigger people to have difficulty breathing, with problems including shortness of breath, wheezing and asthmatic symptoms.

Ragweed can be found on the side of roads and in fields.

“This time of year, we are going to see that ragweed concern from late Summer to mid Fall and usually that doesn’t stop until we get that first freeze of the year, which for the Upstate could be late October or early November,” 7 News meteorologist Malachi Rodgers said.

Dr. Lagos said people need to pay attention to their symptoms to determine if they have allergies or a cold.

“The allergic nose is typically going to itch and that’s the main symptom. Also, if it’s a cold, you are looking at symptoms 10 to 14 days and it will resolve as opposed to the allergic person it’s gonna keep on triggering throughout the season,” Dr. Lagos said.