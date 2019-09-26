Family warns of symptoms after Cherokee Co. man diagnosed with Legionnaires’ Disease

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man is in critical condition at a hospital in Gaffney after he went to the Mountain State Fair in North Carolina.

The man’s family spoke with 7 News in hopes of helping others who may be seeing the same symptoms.

Wilburn Womick has been known for always being on the go and his family said he hardly ever gets sick. When he slowed down this past weekend and wasn’t feeling well, it concerned his family.

Family members took Womick to the doctor. They thought he had a stomach bug, but then he collapsed. They then took him to the hospital where they found out he was septic.

Family members told 7 News doctors diagnosed him with Legionnaires’ Disease, which is an infection that was recently tied to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair.

Wilburn’s family said he goes to every year, and he went just two weeks ago.

It’s unclear exactly how Wilburn got sick, but according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Legionnaires’ Disease typically comes from breathing in mist from a water source.

“My other brother took him to this fair and he said there was a sudden downpour of rain, and everybody gathered under a tent. And he suspects this is where it came from. The gathering of people with the rain coming down and bouncing back up in their face,” Wilburn’s daughter Carolyn Boheler said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 46 cases of Legionnaires’ Disease have been reported in South Carolina so far this year.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, several counties have reported cases in North Carolina, and at least one person died from Legoinnaires’ Disease.

Henderson County has reported 13 cases of Legoinnaires’ Disease, Buncombe County has reported 15 and there has been at least one in Haywood County.

NCDHHS said all of the patients attended the Mountain State Fair.

Anyone who attended the fair and has been feeling sick should go to the doctor to be checked out.

The most common symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.

Click here to learn more about the disease.