First flu-related death reported in Buncombe Co., BCHHS says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services released information Tuesday about the first reported flu-related death within the county.

BCHHS officials said this was the first flu-related death of a Buncombe County resident during the 2019-2020 flu season.

Details are limited about the person who died, but officials said the person was an adult under the age of 65.

The release stated there have been 10 flu-related deaths in North Carolina this flu season.

Health officials said it is important to know the signs and symptoms of sever flu-related illness.

In infants and children:

Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Bluish skin color

Not waking up or not interacting

Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held

Significantly fewer wet diapers than normal

Has no tears when crying

In adults:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

Sudden dizziness

Confusion

Severe or persistent vomiting

Health officials said these are some of the important and simple steps help to protect against the flu:

Get immunized

Practice good health habits

Stay home from school or work when sick

Seek appropriate medical care

