Jackson Co. deputies, Sylva police participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Sylva Police Department are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

NPDTBD is on Oct. 23 and, according to JCSO, the day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

The day also aims to educate the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

According to the JCSO, deputies and officers are partnering with Ingles Market of Sylva to host a collection site from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to collect your unwanted, expired over-the-counter and prescription medications.

JCSO said Operation Medicine Drop (OMD) is a free drug take back program that gives people a safe and secure way to dispose of unwanted over-the-counter and prescription medications.