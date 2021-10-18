Jackson Co. deputies, Sylva police participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This July 6, 2017, file photo shows prescription drugs displayed in a glass flask in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Sylva Police Department are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

NPDTBD is on Oct. 23 and, according to JCSO, the day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

The day also aims to educate the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

According to the JCSO, deputies and officers are partnering with Ingles Market of Sylva to host a collection site from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to collect your unwanted, expired over-the-counter and prescription medications.

JCSO said Operation Medicine Drop (OMD) is a free drug take back program that gives people a safe and secure way to dispose of unwanted over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store