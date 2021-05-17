Mental Health Monday: Choosing a therapist

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Blue Ridge Hope is a mental health non-profit that helps connect people with therapists, including those who are underinsured or without insurance.

Executive Director Travis Smith said the chemistry between a client and their therapist is key.

It’s important to determine costs of sessions before you meet, Smith said, so you know what to expect. The therapist may be able to charge you on a sliding scale or help you find out if your sessions are covered with your insurance.

He also said there are several questions you can ask on the front end, like if the therapist offers free initial meet and greet sessions.

Finding a therapist

Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Amy Cochran said there are resources at a child’s school that can assist in finding a therapist for a family or youth client. A school counselor can be a great resource for finding a therapist.

Your primary care physician can be another helpful resource.

Websites to help you find a counselor or therapist:

The National Board of Certified Counselors is the testing resource for licensed counselors.

Psychology Today is a site therapists pay to be on and can provide a biography for potential clients.

For more information about the non-profit or to request an appointment, click here.