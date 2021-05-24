Mental Health Monday: How to find help

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – NAMI Spartanburg, a local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Eubanks Peer-Support Living Room, a part of Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center, work together to serve the community with their mental and behavioral health needs.

NAMI offers many resources across the state and the nation with local offices in Spartanburg, Greenville and Anderson.

Executive Director of the chapter in Spartanburg Sharyn Pittman said their mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals who live with mental illness and their families. They do this by promoting the availability of effective services and resources through education, support and advocacy.

The Eubanks Peer-Support Living Room, or the Eubanks Center, functions as a peer-led program for adults that focuses on advocacy, hope and support in mental health. These are people who have “been there, done that” or have “lived experience” in a certain area of mental health or with a particular issue, Director Jessica Lyles said.

The facility located, on Serpentine Dr. in Spartanburg, closed for drop-in visitation during the pandemic. It is set to open up June 1, 2021. To make an appointment, call (864) 591-3501. For more information, click here.

Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center Executive Director Roger Williams said you can also contact the Crisis Line at (833) 364-2274 or email ccri@scdmh.org.