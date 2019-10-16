N.C. officials warn of measles exposure at Greensboro airport, hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina health officials said the public may have been exposed to measles at an airport and a hotel in the Greensboro area.



The Department of Health and Human Services and the Guilford County Health Department said a person with laboratory-confirmed measles traveled through Guilford County on October 2-3 while they were infectious.



Health officials said people may have been exposed to measles at the following locations, dates and times:

Piedmont Triad International Airport

Oct. 2, 11:15 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Oct. 3, 1:45 p.m.–4:45 p.m.

Greensboro Wyndham Garden Hotel

Oct. 2, 11:30 p.m.–midnight

Oct. 3, midnight–4 p.m.

There is no ongoing risk of exposure at any of these locations, state health officials said.



If you have not been vaccinated against measles and were at either of these locations during the time frames listed above, you are asked to call the Guilford County Health Department at 336-641-7777 during business hours, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., and at 336-641-2697 after-hours and on weekends, and contact your doctor as soon as possible.



People who have received at least one dose of measles-containing vaccine or who were born before 1957 are considered protected from measles, health officials said.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.



The state Department of Health and Human Services said measles symptoms begin seven to 14 days after contact with the virus, and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.



These symptoms are followed three to five days later by a rash that typically appears first on the head and then spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are usually contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears.



If you experience symptoms of measles call your doctor right away. Do not go to the hospital or a doctor’s office without calling first to avoid putting other patients at risk. Your doctor can make special arrangements to evaluate you.



Vaccination is the best protection from measles. One dose of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is about 93 percent effective and two doses are about 97 percent effective at preventing a person from contracting the disease if they are exposed.



