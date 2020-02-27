Preparing for Coronavirus in the Upstate: CDC urging businesses, schools to get ready

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Addressing the nation, President Trump talked Wednesday evening about the deadly virus that is sweeping the globe. He said the number of people with the Coronavirus is dropping, however the CDC just announced schools and businesses in this U.S. Need to get ready.

James Hammonds and his friend, Michael James, are traveling carpenters and they spend a lot of time in the sky.

But even though they’re used to riding thousands of feet in the air. They’re a little on edge right now.

“Getting a little bit more scary. I’m wanting to take more precautions. Maybe wear a mask and gloves on the plane now possibly,” said James Hammonds, a West Virginia man visiting Greenville for work.

But Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Director of Communications Tom Tyra told 7 News everything is business as usual. That’s because a lot of their international flights make a pit stop before coming here.

“There is nothing special because of the Coronavirus that is in place right now because we really don’t have non-stop flights to Asian destinations,” Tyra said.

But, Tyra said there is an emergency plan in place, in case it’s ever needed.

And over at Bon Secours St. Francis, they’re keeping a close eye on the virus as well.

“Any patient presenting to the emergency department with any sort of viral symptoms are asked specific questions about travel history and if they meet certain criteria that we consider high risk for potential exposure, they’re placed in a mask for respiratory precautions,” said Dr. Jay Blankenship with Bon Secours St. Francis.

In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges you to take every day preventive actions to stop the spread of germs.

That’s exactly what frequent travelers like Robyn Alexander-Hatrak told 7 News they will be doing until the threat is gone.

“Just be smart, hand sanitize, all the usual stuff. Do all the things your mom taught you,” New York resident Robyn Alexander-Hatrak said.

