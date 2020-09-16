Prisma Health looking to give flu vaccine to as many as possible

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA) – Flu season is fast approaching and Prisma Health leaders want to make sure anyone who is eligible for the vaccine can get one.

Prisma Health said physician offices, mobile clinics and businesses will be stocked with flu shots. The shots will be available at little or no cost to the community.

Physicians at Prisma Health are doing their best to try to vaccinate as many people in the Upstate as possible for the flu.

The hospital system hopes to vaccinate 200,000 people to prevent others from the chance of getting the flue and COVID-19 at once.

You must wear a mask when visiting clinics or drive-up locations to get the flu shot.

