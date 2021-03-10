Prisma Health offers tips to help your body adjust to the time change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday, March 14, and Prisma Health wants to help you prepare to “Spring forward.”

“Good sleep is a vital piece of leading a healthy life, and time change can be tough for both children and adults,” sleep medicine physician Antoinette Williams Rutherford, MD, said. “It can throw off your sleep, appetite, attention span and mood. This is especially risky if you are already sleep deprived or not getting quality rest at night.”

Rutherford offered the following tips to help your body adjust to the time change:

Begin transitioning now – It is best to make small adjustments beforehand, like going to sleep 15 minutes early for a couple of days then transitioning to 30 minutes early for a few more days, to allow your body time to make up for the hour it will lose.



– It is best to make small adjustments beforehand, like going to sleep 15 minutes early for a couple of days then transitioning to 30 minutes early for a few more days, to allow your body time to make up for the hour it will lose. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night – Failure to get enough sleep can cause physical and mental health issues. Eliminate some of these risks by getting plenty of sleep on a regular basis.



– Failure to get enough sleep can cause physical and mental health issues. Eliminate some of these risks by getting plenty of sleep on a regular basis. Maintain your sleep schedule – Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day will not only help you better adjust to time change but will also improve your overall sleep quality. Remember to maintain this schedule on the weekends as well.



– Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day will not only help you better adjust to time change but will also improve your overall sleep quality. Remember to maintain this schedule on the weekends as well. Get active – Regular exercise increases your sleep drive and improves your overall sleep quality. If possible, complete your workout at least two hours before your bedtime to allow your body to fully decompress.



– Regular exercise increases your sleep drive and improves your overall sleep quality. If possible, complete your workout at least two hours before your bedtime to allow your body to fully decompress. Avoid alcohol, tobacco and caffeine – These substances can interfere with your sleep habits and make it harder to fall asleep, thus disrupting your sleep throughout the night and affecting your performance the next day.



– These substances can interfere with your sleep habits and make it harder to fall asleep, thus disrupting your sleep throughout the night and affecting your performance the next day. Create a nighttime routine – The environment in which you fall asleep is an imperative part of your overall sleep quality. Your room should be cool and quiet, and you should limit your use of electronics at least 30 minutes before bed as they can hinder the production of melatonin—the hormone which helps you sleep. Instead of scrolling on your phone or watching tv, transition your brain to a calm, relaxed mindset by reading a book or listening to soothing music.



– The environment in which you fall asleep is an imperative part of your overall sleep quality. Your room should be cool and quiet, and you should limit your use of electronics at least 30 minutes before bed as they can hinder the production of melatonin—the hormone which helps you sleep. Instead of scrolling on your phone or watching tv, transition your brain to a calm, relaxed mindset by reading a book or listening to soothing music. Avoid long naps – Even if you’re feeling sluggish, taking a long nap during the day could make it harder to get a full night’s sleep. If you must take one, make sure it is no longer than 20 minutes.



– Even if you’re feeling sluggish, taking a long nap during the day could make it harder to get a full night’s sleep. If you must take one, make sure it is no longer than 20 minutes. Soak up the sun – Your internal clock is set by light and dark patterns, not by what it reads on your watch. If you are unable to get outdoors in the morning, turn on a few lights in the house to help reset your circadian rhythm.

Don’t forget to move your clocks ahead one hour Sunday at 2 a.m.