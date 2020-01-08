Study: Running marathons can increase lifespan

(CNN Newsource) – Running a marathon for the first time could help you live longer, according to a new study by the American College of Cardiology.

Researchers found for the 138 healthy, first-time marathon runners they tracked, training and completing the London marathon was associated with a four-year reduction in their “vascular age.”

That means they found marathon training reversed the age-related stiffening of the body’s main artery, the aorta, and helped reduce blood pressure.

The study’s senior author says she doesn’t think the health benefits are unique to running a marathon.

She said the key takeaway is to set a training goal and structure and stick to it.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.