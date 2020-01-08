Study: Running marathons can increase lifespan

Health

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(via AP)/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(CNN Newsource) – Running a marathon for the first time could help you live longer, according to a new study by the American College of Cardiology.

Researchers found for the 138 healthy, first-time marathon runners they tracked, training and completing the London marathon was associated with a four-year reduction in their “vascular age.”

That means they found marathon training reversed the age-related stiffening of the body’s main artery, the aorta, and helped reduce blood pressure.

The study’s senior author says she doesn’t think the health benefits are unique to running a marathon.

She said the key takeaway is to set a training goal and structure and stick to it.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories