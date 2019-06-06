Simpsonville pharmacy offers free diabetic wellness program

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Diabetes Association found diabetes to be a growing epidemic in the US, with nearly 30 million Americans with diabetes according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s why Connected Health Pharmacy in Simpsonville offers free diabetic and nutrition wellness classes.

Pharmacy owner, Odiri Igbeyi, said he agrees with the American Diabetes Association that diabetes is a silent epidemic with several variations.

“Over 30 million people in the U.S. are either pre-diabetic or diabetic, and of all conditions that are out there, diabetes is one that you can manage and reduce with the right information. There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” Igbeyi said.

The American Diabetes Association noted approximately 576,211 South Carolinans, or 14.1 percent of the adult population, is diabetic.

The Igbeyi said the myths about only eating fruits, crash diets, or not taking insulin are dangerous and are among the big reasons for the free diabetic and nutrition classes.

The classes cover myths and truths, healthier eating practices, lifestyle changes, and more. Igbeyi said, his students are shown better ways to live with the disease.

“We believe as pharmacists, one of our primary jobs is to educate the community with the right information and support them in the best way that we can. Your pharmacist is your most accessible member of your health care provider,” Igbeyi said.

The American Diabetes Association found an estimated 127,000 South Carolinans have diabetes, but don’t know it.

