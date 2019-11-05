Study: MRIs show screen time, lower brain development linked in kids

(CNN Newsource) – Researchers are finding screen use can have a significant impact on brain development in young children.

A new study used a special type of MRI to looked at 3 to 5 year olds who used TVs, tables and smartphones for more than one hour a day.

Researchers said those children had lower levels of development in the brain’s white matter. That’s an area key to the development of language, literacy and cognitive skills.

It is the first study to document screen time and brain structure development in preschool-aged kids.

The study was published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics journal.

