‘The Skin Lady’ offers advice for those struggling with skin problems from wearing a mask

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Licensed Esthetician Courtney Hickman said she’s seen dozens of clients in the past several months come to her because of skin problems from wearing a mask.

Hickman said it’s important to wash your face in the morning or before you even put on your mask for the day with Salicylic Acid wash which will help with cellular turnover. It also decreases inflammation and speeds up healing she said.

Then apply light moisturizer and continue to wear your SPF because most masks do not protect against the sun.

Hickman said you shouldn’t wear your mask for multiple days without washing, and try not to wear makeup on the area covered by your mask.

After you’ve taken your mask off for the day, Hickman recommends double cleansing with a gentle cleanser or salicylic wash as an alternate to decrease dryness.

Moisturize before bed and spot treat any issues with a benzyl peroxide solution on active breakouts, Hickman said.

For appointments or to contact Hickman, can call (864) 419-7212, email, or reach out through Instagram.