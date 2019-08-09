Unvaccinated school kids on the rise in the Upstate due to ‘religious exemptions’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials said they have noticed an increase in the number school kids who are going unvaccinated because of religious exemptions.

Students heading back to school are required to be up to date on vaccines but there are two exceptions: medical and religious.

The second one is not without controversy.

Health Services for Spartanburg County District 5 Director Tammy Wilson is concerned after noticing a spike in unvaccinated school kids in recent years.

“I’ve seen a big rise in religious exceptions. We have a lot of growth and I believe there’s a lot of people moving in from other countries, and that may be what it’s attributed to. I’m not sure,” Wilson said.

Data collected by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows a notable increase in the last five years.

CLICK TO VIEW DATA.

“One of the concerning areas is the Upstate, as we have seen increases especially in Greenville County, Spartanburg County and Anderson County in the number of religious exceptions,” said Dr. Theresa Foo with DHEC.

In fact, of the state’s 46 counties, four of the top five highest rates of religious exemptions are in the Upstate, with Greenville second, and Spartanburg first.

“It’s heartbreaking for fear of an outbreak,” Wilson said.

DHEC said a higher rate of unvaccinated school kids can even put the vaccinated population at risk, because while highly effective, vaccines are not full proof.

Wilson said she’s seen it in her district, when unvaccinated kids got chicken pox, and vaccinated kids came down with milder versions.

Here is a full list of the required vaccines for school kids in South Carolina.