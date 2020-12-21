Upstate hospital leaders to hold joint COVID-19 news conference

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders with all five Upstate health care systems will being holding a joint news conference Monday.

Hospital leaders from AnMed Health, Bon Secours St. Francis – Greenville, Prisma Health, Self-Regional Healthcare and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will be holding a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m.

Officials are expected to express their concerns about the growing number of COVID-19 infections after Thanksgiving.

“Unless the community takes immediate steps to stop the spread, an even higher surge is expected following this holiday season,” according to officials with Bon Secours St. Francis – Greenville.

7 News plans to stream the meeting.