Yogalicious studio in Spartanburg looks to welcome in 2021 with health and safety

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Yogalicious yoga studio in downtown Spartanburg is looking to welcome in the new year in a safe way.

Registered Yoga Teacher Adrienne Ables said her classes are now online. She teaches indoor and outdoor classes from beginner to intermediate. Private sessions are also available.

She said yoga can be extremely beneficial physically, stretching muscles, decreasing blood pressure and heart rate, and even improving breathing and respiratory issues. Ables said any movement helps the lymphatic system drain, which can improve immunity.

Yoga can be beneficial for people at any age and can even be beneficial to those with injuries.

To join the classes, click here to visit Yogalicious on Meetup. You can also visit Yogalicious on Facebook.