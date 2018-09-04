Healthy back to school lunch and snack ideas

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - When students come home from school with an appetite, chances are they're going to be craving something unhealthy like chips or sugary drinks.

Vlogger Christy Stucker has several ideas for healthy snacks that won't spoil dinner, like hard boiled eggs, fruit and French toast skewers and homemade fruit filled water.



"One thing i like to do is to make skewers for the kids," she says. "You can use healthy ingredients when you're making these skewers. I have strawberries, blueberries and today just some French toast, cubed. You can do the French toast from scratch if you like or you can purchase it frozen in the grocery store aisle. Just add some strawberries, blueberries. The kids love to help with this!"



By using fruit and herb infused water as a substitute for sugary drinks, kids can increase fruit intake without the extra sugar.

When packing school lunches, Stucker also recommends saving time by meal prepping on Sundays.

Sunday meal prep for school lunches

Some lunches that are popular with her two kids are chicken and waffle kabobs, using chicken nuggets and waffles on skewers, soup stored in cannisters that serves as the whole meal and a mashed potato bar. Stucker also recommends slicing apples ahead of time, and rubber banding them together so they won't brown as quickly.

For more ideas, head to Christy Stucker's vlog at motherstucker.com.