Heat help: Gaffney PD brings back ‘fan drive’ ahead of summer

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police department is bringing back a program to help to keep community members cool, amid a heat wave that’s hovering across the Carolinas.

Busting drug dealers and enforcing the law is typically the role of Gaffney Police Officers. However, since Chris Skinner became police chief, he added one more duty to the job: giving back.

“We found out last year that there was a lot of people, elderly and younger people, that just didn’t have the money for air condition. So we figured just start trying to help a little bit,” he told 7News.

Skinner said that inspired him to start an annual fan drive.

He was thrilled with the support last year after more than 100 fans were donated by the community.

Skinner said the best part is surprising a family with the donation.

“When you knock on the door and they come to it and they see you there with a fan, it’s a great feeling,” Skinner said.

Skinner brought the fundraiser back this year, and he hopes it’ll be just as successful.

“What you really need to do is put yourself in their shows. If you are sitting in your house and you had no air and it’s so hot outside. They really appreciate it, you can really tell.” Skinner said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Gaffney Police Department Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The police department will be accepting donations through July 1.