Heat index rises over one hundred in Upstate

(WSPA) – It was a scorcher outside on Tuesday with the heat index at 107, but that didn’t stop people from having to work or spend time outside.

When walking your dog or pet outside in the heat, veterinarians said the most important thing to watch for is where they walk. Asphalt will heat up faster and severely burn their paw pads so they recommend walking them in grass or mulch for protection.

Dr. Justin Martin with Martin Veterinary Services in Pelzer tells 7news that you should have adequate shade, air flow and water for any animal that is outdoors from small to large.

“It’s important to have shade for the cows also adequate water also especially this time of year it’s important to have electrolytes because horses sweat a lot and it’s important to have that salt block to relieve them,” Martin said.

If you want to cool off any animal after being in the heat, Martin said not just spray them off with cold water on their whole body because it will shock their system rather start with the feet or back of their legs.

As with animals it’s important to stay hydrated if you are outside and take breaks often to avoid over heating if exercising or working.