Heavy amount of drug busts take place over 2 weeks in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- There have been 6 separate drug busts in Greenville and Spartanburg in nearly two weeks.

“The drug enforcement unit has been very busy the past two weeks,” Bart McEntire, a drug investigator with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the amount of drugs recovered in such a short time is something they rarely see.

In Greenville County a total of nine people have been charged.

One of them stands out to McEntire.

“We arrested a real well-known drug trafficker named Donnie Glenn,” McEntire said.

The Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit says they found nearly one pound of methamphetamine and 5 ounces of heroin inside Glenn’s home while he was out on bond for a drug charge last year.

“Mr. Glenn just got 20 years in prison this past week in general sessions court,” McEntire said.

Another bust included a group of 6 people.

“We’ve also arrested and infiltrated a drug trafficking ring that was also doing check cashing schemes and defrauding banks,” McEntire.

The DEU says after searching a motel room on Pelham Road, they found traffickers selling a variety of drugs while also depositing fraudulent checks.

“It’s not uncommon for us to be doing something every week, we’re arresting people every week. I would say the un-commonality could be to have so many large seizures in one week,” McEntire said.

Two more have been charged out of Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s says around one point five million dollars worth of drugs were found after someone gave the sheriff’s office a tip that they were coming in from North Carolina.

McEntire has been working in drug enforcement units for 40 years and says drug trends are changing all the time.

McEntire said, “Today’s use of drugs, in my mind is completely different than 5 years ago, and what I mean by that is fentanyl wasn’t introduced 5 years ago like it is today in the amounts it is today. Drugs dealers do not care about people, so they’re taking a mixing fentanyl with methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, you name it, they’re mixing it.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office about the effects the pandemic has had on drug activity, they say all they’ve seen is drug prices go up.