Heavy-hearted Angels return to field after Skaggs’ death

Angel Lozano looks over at a memorial as he give his condolences for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The 27-year-old left-hander died in his Texas hotel room, where he was found unresponsive Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — With the memory of Tyler Skaggs weighing heavy on their hearts, the Los Angeles Angels prepared to play their first game since the death of the much-loved 27-year-old pitcher who got to play for his favorite childhood team.

General manager Billy Eppler says Skaggs was an exceptional young man with an entire life so full of promise yet to live. The GM says the team will never be the same without him.

Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus wipes tears from his eyes as he responds to questions during a news conference about the passing of Tyler Skaggs, before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Angel Lozano looks over at a memorial as he give his condolences for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The 27-year-old left-hander died in his Texas hotel room, where he was found unresponsive Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

A memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs sits outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The 27-year-old left-hander died in his Texas hotel room, where he was found unresponsive Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus, from left, general manager Billy Eppler, team owner Arte Moreno and team president John Carpino participate in a news conference regarding the death of Tyler Skaggs before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Angels players and staff listen as a news conference is underway regarding the death of Tyler Skaggs before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

From left, Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus and general manager Billy Eppler listen as team owner Arte Moreno responds to questions during a news conference regarding the death of Tyler Skaggs before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Mourners pause at a memorial to give their condolences for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The 27-year-old left-hander died in his Texas hotel room, where he was found unresponsive Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Angels decided to play Tuesday, a night after the postponement of the series opener. Skaggs was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Texas on Monday.

Manager Brad Ausmus says the first game was going to be difficult no matter when it was played. He says the game “is going to be a refuge for players” when they can turn their minds off and concentrate on baseball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports