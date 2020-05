GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of police vehicles descended upon the Kohl’s on Woodruff Rd. in Greenville Saturday night.

Update (10:32 p.m.) : The parking lot has been cleared. Greenville County Dispatch confirmed with 7 News that they responded to the Kohl’s due to protesters in the area.

Earlier Version:

Our 7 News crew on scene said they heard what sounded like shots being fired in the parking lot of the department store on 1219 Woodruff Rd.

Below is video of the scene: