2 correctional officers injured in riot at Richland Co. Detention Center

UPDATE: Two correctional officers are injured after a prison riot at the Richland County Detention Center on Friday. Shortly before 8:25 a.m., the officers were attacked by inmates at the jail, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said during a press conference Friday.

A weapon was found in connection to the incident. The weapon was a shank, according to Sheriff Lott.

The officers were taken to hospital and are going to survive. Sheriff Lott says 50 plus inmates were in the pod at the time. They’re working to determine who was involved in the riot and will charge them accordingly.

No inmates were injured.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA/ WLTX) – A heavy police presence was reported at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center – also known as the Richland County Jail – on Friday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WLTX.

Crews are at the scene and have seen law enforcement, ambulances and a fire truck in the area. At this point, John Mark Dial Drive, which leads from Bluff Road to the jail, is blocked off and media is being held back, the report says.

It is unclear what has prompted the response. WLTX has reached out to law enforcement and county officials but has not heard anything yet on why they have responded.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) did not provide additional details concerning the incident but said that the agency is aware of a developing situation and is monitoring it.

At about 9:30 a.m., a Richland County Emergency Medical Services Bus arrived at the scene according to News19’s crews on the ground.

A press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. It will be streamed here.