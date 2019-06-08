Heavy rain causes flooding in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday, the brief heavy rain that moved across the Upstate caused problems on the roads.

Waves of heavy rain quickly flooded roads across Greenville County.

Cones stopped drivers from using Hilly St. at E. Stone Ave. The road was impassable for most of Saturday afternoon.

The rising flood water rushed across the street covering the parking lot of the Richland Creek Animal Clinic. Crews on scene told 7News the water even got into the vet clinic.

In Greenville County, crews closed Hammett St. near Victor St. after a car tried to drive through the flooded bridge underpass.

When our crew got there the car was immersed in several feet of water.

“It happens a lot,” said Maico Smith, who lives nearby. “Somebody will think they can drive through it.”

Smith says even the slightest bit of rain will flood the underpass. He tells 7News Saturdays’ flooding was minor compared to what he’s seen before.

“I’ve seen it flood to where it comes up to waist high,” Smith said.

Fortunately, the driver of the car got out safely. Once the water receded crews towed the sedan away.

“Some people don’t think. They just go ‘oh I’ve got to get through, I’ve got to get through’ They don’t know the alternative routes. You just go down 2 blocks and go around,” Smith told 7News. “Like they say you can’t fix stupid.”

If you do come to a road that is flooded, don’t risk it. Remember to turn around, don’t drown.

