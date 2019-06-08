Heavy rain causes flooding in Greenville Co. Video Video Video

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Heavy rains caused flooding and road closures in the Greenville area, Saturday afternoon.

Street flooding shut down Hilly Street near East Stone Avenue in Greenville.

A car was also stuck in flood waters on Hammett Street Extension near Victor Street in Greenville County.

There were also scattered power outages in the area, including 677 in Greenville County, 583 in Greenwood County, and 579 in Spartanburg County as of 6:00pm.