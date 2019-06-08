News

Heavy rain causes flooding in Greenville Co.

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 06:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:03 PM EDT

Heavy rain causes flooding in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Heavy rains caused flooding and road closures in the Greenville area, Saturday afternoon.

Street flooding shut down Hilly Street near East Stone Avenue in Greenville.

A car was also stuck in flood waters on Hammett Street Extension near Victor Street in Greenville County.

There were also scattered power outages in the area, including 677 in Greenville County, 583 in Greenwood County, and 579 in Spartanburg County as of 6:00pm.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center