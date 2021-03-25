Heavy rain in Spartanburg Co. leaving behind soggy mess

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Heavy rain in Spartanburg County is leaving behind a wet mess for drivers.

Sirens warned of what was ahead Thursday afternoon.

“That teal, blue, green color took across the sky, it was a nice little line across the sky. We hunkered down in the basement until we waited it out,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Dustin Crowe.

A weather system left behind ditches full of water and wet roads in Spartanburg County.

“It just started raining cats and dogs, it was pretty bad,” Dillon Moore told us.

Dillon Moore was working on a house when it hit.

“Guy road by and hollered at us, said there was a tornado warning. We were in the house so we just stayed there, safest place to be,” Moore said.

That system brought dark clouds and bolts of lightning near places like a Landrum gas station.

“All of a sudden we heard a boom and everything kind of went out, all the power and everything. Then, we seen smoke coming out of the breaker box,” Taryn Sims told us who works at a Landrum gas station.

As repairs are now underway there, the rain continues to fall.

“I’m just tired of the rain, it has rained so much here lately,” said Moore.

Leaders with Spartanburg County Emergency Management told 7 News, they have crews working in their operations facility just as they always do during severe weather. At last check, they did not have reports of significant damage in the county.