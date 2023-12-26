GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville is advising people to be aware of rising flood waters due to rain especially at Unity Park and Swamp Rabbit Trail.

According to the city, park crew have been monitoring water levels.

“We’re expecting rains the rest of the day and this evening with some thunderstorms and we’ll still be seeing some heavy rains in the mountains that will all come down to the stream through the city. We expect probably by tomorrow to see those water levels recede and back to normal,” Greenville Fire Chief Brian Horton.

Temporary barricades have been put in place on the River Street underpass portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail and the portion of Swamp Rabbit Trail from Spinks Bridge to South Hudson Street within Unity Park.

“The city has done a great job working with our engineering department at Unity Park which is designed to do this. It’s designed to make sure water when it comes above the banks to stay where it needs to be at. We just tell people not to walk through the water,” said Horton.

Park visitors said they weren’t going to let a rainy day stop their stride.

“I’m not sure of how many inches of rain Greenville has had in the last 48 hours but I noticed how this river or creek has risen substantially in the last day or so,” Frank Hofer.

Ty and Yessy Fisher took their puppy for a walk on the trail.

“He’s a young puppy so we have to keep him nice and active so he’s on a 12 day streak of 10,000 steps so we have to keep the streak going. We got an exciting little muddy walk today,” said Ty Fisher.

Officials said after the rain subsides, all parts of the park will be back open, but in the meantime.

“If you see standing water, pay attention to your surroundings whether you’re walking or driving, don’t walk through standing water, don’t drive through standing water. Just kind of turn around and go back. Just be careful,” said Horton.

Other area city leaders said to avoid Cleveland Park, the sidewalk behind Wyche Pavilion, Lakehurst drive, Cleveland Park Drive, the pathway at Linky Stone Park and the lower section of Cancer Survivors Park.