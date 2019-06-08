Heavy rains cause delays for BMW Charity Pro-Am Video Video

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) -- Heavy rains pushed caused a nearly significant delay in the second day of the 27th annual BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville.

The tournament pairs pro-golfers and amateurs, including 18 celebrities like Larry the Cable Guy, Brett Favre, "Pudge" Rodriguez and Willie Robertson.

Players were barely able to get through the first hole Friday at 7am until officials called for a rain delay, due to a significant amount of the two courses were covered in several inches of rain.

Play was on and off since 10am this morning, but players and die-hard fans say they are determined to push through.

Pro golfer Grant Hirschman was supposed to tee off at 7:30 Friday morning, but due to heavy rains and delays, it wasn't until noon that he reached his second hole and his golf ball landed in a deep puddle.

"It's very wet very slow," Hirschman says. "And it's kind of hard to get in a good rhythm because we have to wait 30 min for the downpour to stop."

Crowds of fans in this kind of weather are much smaller than yesterday's, but Dan Potter and his son Benjamin say they're still willing to tough it out to spot celebrities like Matt Hamilton.

"He yells ‘Hey, kid,'" Potter says. "Benjamin turns around and he throws him the ball from the golf cart."

The Olympic curling gold medalist is hard to miss in his bright USA outfit as he hands out signed balls to young fans along with a few encouraging words.

"I hope to be a good inspiration, good role model and maybe make them think that anything is possible because I'm just a normal guy from Wisconsin and these are just normal kids from South Carolina," Hamilton says.

The tournament is scheduled through Sunday and if rain delays continue, officials say they do not plan to extend play into Monday.

Despite a harrowing forecast for the entire weekend, officials say they hope to get through at least three rounds of golf of the weekend's four rounds.

"As far as the Web.Com Tour players, that would be an official win once we hit 54 holes," says Jim Duncan, VP of the Rules of Competition for the Web.com Tour.

"Thirty-six holes is just an unofficial win, so they paid but they don't get the perks of winning. So that's kind of a big deal," he says.

For updates on scheduling changes throughout the weekend, check the BMW Charity Pro-am's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.