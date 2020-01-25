Heavy rains in Brazil cause flooding, landslides; 30 killed

News

by: AP Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Locals work to clean up mud and debris around houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Vila Ideal neighborhood, Ibirite municipality, Minas Gerias state, Brazil, Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil, killing at least 30 people, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Alexandre Mota-Futura Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two days of heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil that have killed at least 30 people, authorities said Saturday.

Civil Defense officials said 17 people are listed as missing and 2,600 were evacuated from their houses in Minas Gerais state, which has been buffeted by 48 hours of torrential rains. The death toll had stood at 11 earlier Saturday.

Deaths were reported in the state capital of Belo Horizonte and in the state’s interior. On Friday, Belo Horizonte received the greatest quantity of rains ever recorded in 24 hours in the city.

State Gov. Romeu Zema will fly over the affected areas on Sunday to evaluated damages.

More rain is expected in Minas Gerais as well as other parts of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store