Heavy rains lead to flooding in parts of northern Greenville and Spartanburg Counties

Landrum, S.C. (WSPA)- Parts of northern Greenville and Spartanburg Counties saw some flooding after heavy rains Tuesday afternoon and evening.



The South Pacolet river has overflowed onto roadways in parts of the area, including a bridge on South Blackstock road in Landrum.

“I’ve never seen it like this before,” said Nancy Raines, who lives in the area.



One road over, flood waters washed logs onto Spivey Creek Road, temporarily blocking traffic. The swollen South Pacolet river also surrounded a trailer down the road. It’s not clear if anyone lives there.

In Gowensville, water spilled over Red Hill Road, which a neighbor said was washed out last time it flooded. Dan Gokey’s pasture flooded in the Gowensville area.

He said he’s lived in the area for 15 years.

“We never saw a flood here until three years ago, and then we had one three years ago and two this year,” he said.



According to the Landrum Fire Department and Greenville County Emergency Management, no injuries have been reported.