Heavy rains leads to damage, road closures in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County is dealing with flooding and closed roads after heavy rainfall Thursday. According to Jessica Stumpf, who is the deputy director of Greenville County Emergency Management, no fatalities have been reported, but there is a lot of damage.

“The rivers and streams are still rising in some places, and they’re finally falling in others,” Stumpf said around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Stumpf said there were several swift water rescues across the county Thursday. On Sulphur Springs road in the Berea area, firefighters evacuated dozens of people across the flooded Reedy River from their workplaces at an auto shop and the Mosaic color and additives plant.



“Everybody is okay,” said Alan Myers, who is the assistant fire chief at the Berea Fire Department.

As of Thursday evening, Greenville County Emergency Management was on “OPCON 1,” which means they’re on full alert. They’re keeping an eye on the Reedy River in downtown Greenville and the Saluda River near Old Easely Highway, which may rise Thursday night, according to Stumpf.

“Ultimately the water levels are going to start to go down tomorrow,” Stumpf said Thursday.

Officials are reminding everyone to stay away from standing water in roadways.

“You don’t know how deep that water is,” Stumpf said. ” You don’t know what’s in that water, how fast it’s moving, and if there’s a road underneath there…you don’t know if the road has been compromised.”

She said damage assessment, especially of the roads, will begin in earnest Friday.