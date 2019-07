Abbeville Police are searching for Eddie Dunlap.

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Abbeville Police are asking for help finding a missing person.

They say 87-year-old Eddie Dunlap was last seen at 10 p.m. on Secession Avenue.

Dunlap has dementia, according to police.

According to police, he may be wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Dunlap normally wears eye glasses but does not have them with him, police said.

Anyone with information on Dunlap’s whereabouts is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at (864) 366-5832.

