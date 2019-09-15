Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing 24-year-old man

News

by: WSPA Staff

Christopher Lee Coker, 24, was last seen on Deerwood Trail in Anderson.

ANSDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Christopher Lee Coker, 24, was last seen on Deerwood Trail in Anderson on Sept. 14, deputies say.

They say he is approximately 5’1, 170 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a teal shirt.

If you see Christopher, or have information surrounding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-14503.

